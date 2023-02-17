UPDATE: U-Mary lockdown is all clear

Shelter in place
Shelter in place(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

The University of Mary has said the lockdown is all clear.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is now conducting a sweep of the University of Mary campus after a person was apprehended during an investigation of a potential bomb threat at about 1:40 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement say the Sheriff’s Department received word of the potential threat Friday afternoon. University officials asked those on campus to remain sheltered in place during the sweep of campus.

Original story:

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader has confirmation at least part of the University of Mary campus is under an order to shelter in place Friday afternoon.

Officials with the university say they are working with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s office closely on this developing situation.

They have not provided details on what prompted the shelter-in-place order.

Stay with us for updates on this story.

