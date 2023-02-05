‘Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge’ in ND could win you a fish house

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re an ice angler and know someone who’s never been ice fishing, here is some incentive to mentor a newcomer the next time you hit the ice.

“We started our Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge this year. So, we’re just really encouraging people to get out there ice fishing, and bring someone new with you, whether that’s a kid or an adult. If you submit your story with us and maybe a couple of photos on our website, gf.nd.gov, we are going to pick one winner to take home a fish house,” said Cayla Bendel, R3 coordinator.

There are a lot of great resources on the Game and Fish Department’s website to help winter anglers.

“We’ve got links to our Where to Fish page, giving you some ideas as to what lakes might be near you. We’ve got links to our virtual Fishing Mentor page, which describes some of the tackle and gear you might need,” said Bendel.

And there’s over 400 lakes statewide with good fish populations.

“We’ve got some great walleye, pike and perch populations. Bluegill can be another one. Some of these community fisheries have rainbow trout that you can catch in the winter. So, certainly a great time to get out there and enjoy some fishing,” said Bendel.

Even if you weren’t lucky enough to catch a fish, you still qualify for the contest.

“So, just the idea of taking someone, experiencing the great outdoors, showing them what they would need to do to go do it again can be a valuable experience,” said Bendel.

With all the snow this year, access to some lakes might be challenging, but there are still plenty of opportunities.

“Fortunately, a lot of our fisheries are located off some roads where you can hopefully just walk on or, if you’re fortunate enough to have a snowmobile, drive on and out and just be sure to be safe while you’re out there,” said Bendel.

The Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge runs through March 31. Ice anglers also need to make sure to follow all the rules and regulations.

For more information on the Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge, visit gf.nd.gov.

