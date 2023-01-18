HURRY! Lawmakers consider curling as the official sport of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – North Dakota currently does not have an official state sport, but that could change if some lawmakers and young athletes have their way.

Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, brought SB 2229 before the committee Wednesday, which would make curling the official sport of North Dakota.

Cleary noted North Dakota’s rich history with the sport, and that we have 11 different curling clubs, the most in the country. He also referenced athletes from Fargo and Bismarck currently competing in a curling national championship in Denver.

A pair of student-athletes from Horizon Middle School spoke in favor of the bill, discussing the benefits of the sport.

“I like curling a lot ‘cause you can interact with people, and I feel like it’s really important to do that cause it kind of helps your social skills, and it’s fun, it’s good exercise for the winter,” said Alaina Schmit, Horizon Middle School student.

“By voting for this bill you will be helping to promote and to recognize the hard work and fun that we will put into curling,” said Anna Neff, Horizon Middle School student.

Cleary was elected to the District 35 Senate seat in November.

The bill received a unanimous “do pass” vote, and Sen. Michelle Axtman, R-Bismarck, will carry the bill.

Currently, 17 states have one or more official state sports, though none have curling as their sport. Three states — South Dakota, Wyoming, and Texas — have rodeo as their state sport. Ice Hockey is the official sport of Minnesota. Montana has no official state sport.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.