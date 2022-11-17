ND Attorney General Wrigley wants funding boost for crime lab, investigators

Drew Wrigley
Drew Wrigley(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley recently won re-election by a landslide. Wednesday, he announced what his new budget would include.

Wrigley said he would request significantly more funding than the office’s current two-year budget of $96 million. Wrigley didn’t say exactly how much he would ask for, but he says the money will be used for a variety of things.

The first is for the state crime lab: he says the facility needs to be expanded and he hopes to hire more personnel to process evidence and firearms used in crimes.

Currently, firearms have to be sent out of state for testing, because the lab has no one to do it.

”People have to be able to count on us to test the evidence that men and women in uniform are literally risking their lives for,” said Wrigley.

Wrigley is also looking for funds to expand the Medicaid fraud unit, and for three new Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers to work with tribal police in investigating crimes on tribal lands.

The AG’s office has 253 employees. Wrigley also plans to ask for money that includes merit-based pay increases to help with retention. He says, as of now, his office is limited in its abilities to offer competitive salaries for attorneys who could also work jobs in the private sector.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
UPDATE: Two seriously hurt when car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

trump bid
Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary
everyone deserves a home
Freezin’ for a Reason... a good reason
Beers on tap at De Porres House of Barbering and Lounge
Dickinson lounge offers more than 20 North Dakota beers
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, during a fundraiser in...
Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary