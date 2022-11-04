Bismarck High School student selected to play in All American D-Day Band in Normandy on D-Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – On June 6, 1944, thousands of young men landed on the shores of Normandy, France to launch the largest assault by land and sea in world history. D-Day was the beginning of the end of World War II.

Every year, a group of 125 high school students from the United States are chosen to play in the All-American D-Day Band. The band is a fully instrumented concert band that will also march in one short parade. This year that band includes a Bismarck High School student. Second period is Olivia Anderson’s favorite part of the school day. That’s because second period is band. Anderson plays the flute for Bismarck High School.

“I just love it feels so like free and it’s just like a nice instrument. It’s calming. It’s just so fun to play,” said Anderson, a senior at Bismarck High School.

Anderson also plays the piccolo.

“I’ve been playing the flute since sixth grade and the piccolo since eighth grade,” she said.

And in June, she’ll take her musical talents all the way to France. Anderson has been selected as a member of the “All American D-Day Band.” The band will perform in Normandy. On D-Day they’ll march in a memorial parade to commemorate the end of World War II.

“I’m so excited just to see like the culture of France and to go celebrate and commemorate those who like fought for us,” said Anderson.

Anderson is one of just 125 high school students from across the United States chosen to be in the band. Her director says Anderson is a perfect fit.

“She has a passion for music, and she works really hard,” said BHS band director Neil Tafelmeyer.

Hard work that has given Anderson the biggest opportunity of her life so far and filled her with a joy that can only come from music.

Anderson is the only student from Bismarck chosen to be in the band, but there is another Bismarck High connection. The director of the All-American D-Day band, Lt. Col. Timothy Holtan is a 1973 graduate of BHS and a member of the school’s hall of fame.

