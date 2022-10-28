Early voting begins Monday in Minot
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Early voting is already underway in some North Dakota counties.
You can cast your ballot in Minot starting Monday.
Early voting runs next week Monday, Oct. 31 – Friday, Nov. 4, and the following Monday, Nov. 7, before Election Day.
The polls are open each day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Early voting in Minot is at the Ward County Administration Building.
