Early voting begins Monday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Early voting is already underway in some North Dakota counties.

You can cast your ballot in Minot starting Monday.

Early voting runs next week Monday, Oct. 31 – Friday, Nov. 4, and the following Monday, Nov. 7, before Election Day.

The polls are open each day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early voting in Minot is at the Ward County Administration Building.

