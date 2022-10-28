Early voting begins Monday in Minot

Early voting
Early voting(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Early voting is already underway in some North Dakota counties.

You can cast your ballot in Minot starting Monday.

Early voting runs next week Monday, Oct. 31 – Friday, Nov. 4, and the following Monday, Nov. 7, before Election Day.

The polls are open each day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early voting in Minot is at the Ward County Administration Building.

