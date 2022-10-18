ND Auditor’s Office: Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines may have ineffective immune response

State audit: COVID vaccines stored incorrectly
State audit: COVID vaccines stored incorrectly(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Auditor’s Office found the ND Department of Health incorrectly stored COVID-19 vaccines, which could have made them ineffective at protecting against the virus.

A recent audit shows at least 1,912 Moderna vaccines were stored in incorrect temperatures before being issued to patients. Another 12,828 doses of Pfizer vaccines given to patients had missing temperature data.

The audit also says digital temperature monitoring readings could not be matched to 144,988 doses of vaccines in transport.

Accurate storage temperatures are critical in ensuring the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

In his report, State Auditor Josh Gallion says he recognized the pandemic brought challenges to medical staff, but the highest standard of care is required. The report says vaccines that are not stored correctly could require patients to be revaccinated if they produced an inadequate immune response.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

Latest News

Latikqua Anderson sentencing delayed
Sentencing hearing for woman involved in apartment shooting delayed to 2023
Mathew Bentz accused of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl
Bismarck man faces charges after officers claim he played role in drug trafficking operation linked to OD death
Jamestown carjacking
Jamestown armed carjacking leads to a chase & 2 arrests
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown