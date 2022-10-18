ND Auditor’s Office: Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines may have ineffective immune response

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Auditor’s Office found the ND Department of Health incorrectly stored COVID-19 vaccines, which could have made them ineffective at protecting against the virus.

A recent audit shows at least 1,912 Moderna vaccines were stored in incorrect temperatures before being issued to patients. Another 12,828 doses of Pfizer vaccines given to patients had missing temperature data.

The audit also says digital temperature monitoring readings could not be matched to 144,988 doses of vaccines in transport.

Accurate storage temperatures are critical in ensuring the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

In his report, State Auditor Josh Gallion says he recognized the pandemic brought challenges to medical staff, but the highest standard of care is required. The report says vaccines that are not stored correctly could require patients to be revaccinated if they produced an inadequate immune response.

