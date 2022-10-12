Unofficial results for Turtle Mountain tribal primaries

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - The unofficial results are in for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s tribal election primaries.

For the chairman race, incumbent Jamie Azure received 1823 votes, and his challenger Gaillord Peltier received 1035.

Both men will advance to the general election next month.

Azure is seeking his third election as chairman.

In the tribal council races, the top three candidates would advance. If the current vote holds, all current councilmembers would advance to the general election.

The top three in each district are:

District 1: Craig Lunday (I), Kenny Malaterre (I), Jim Baker

District 2: Jon Jon Keplin (I), Ron Trottier (I), Jade Malaterre

District 3: Elmer Davis, Jr. (I), Lynn Gourneau (I), Alvin Poitra

District 4: Chad Counts (I), Blaine Davis (I), Loren Baumgartner

Tribal election officials will count absentee ballots as well as any votes that are challenged Wednesday, before making the results official.

The general election is Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.