Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have announced they will “press pause for 2023.″

The Bismarck Bucks, members of the Indoor Football League (IFL), announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season. The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.

North Dakota is one of three states in the U.S. that has a state-mandated and employer funded workforce medical, rehabilitation and long-term disability benefits fund, fully managed by the state. Most states allow the insurance marketplace to provide these services to employers. Currently, no other team in the Indoor Football League (IFL) is forced into a state-mandated medical and rehabilitation program. This framework is proven to be untenable for a professional football franchise.

The Bucks and WSI staff regularly review cases and prepare for the upcoming seasons premium, but the annual WSI premium forecast has become unmanageable. The Bucks have been in discussion with WSI administration and will present a modified plan to the Board. One such plan includes modifications where the team will cover all medical costs incurred by a claim through a preferred provider and would continue to use WSI workers compensation for long term and time loss needs. The Bucks intend to work with the WSI Board to find a reasonable balance and coverage solution that works for both parties and provide a long-term sustainable solution for professional sports franchises in North Dakota, like the Bucks.

“A viable solution is first and foremost necessary, in order to ‘un-pause’ and get the team back on the turf for 2024″, says Bucks General Manager Greg Schuh.

Bismarck has been the home of the Bucks since its inception in 2017. During the 2023 season of dormancy, the Bucks leadership team will reevaluate the needs of the franchise, players, and other available facilities while keeping a focus on its need to reach a broader North Dakota Football audience and its desire to put a 5-year home venue agreement in place.

There are several locations within the state that have facilities with the capacities to support sports team events like Indoor Football and are focused on providing a variety of premium seating options, unique fan experiences, and with distinct hospitality opportunities. The Bucks are in the initial stages of evaluating several cities which “have expressed interest as a future home for the Bucks”, according to Derrick Bulawa, CEO for BEK Communications Cooperative.

Bismarck has not been excluded from consideration, but the commercial relationships would need to be revised to better meet the needs of an IFL Franchise looking for longevity. “The current field suites, right next to the turf, were quite enjoyable for fans and had a feel of watching the game within your own little sports bar. We want to continue to raise the bar and offer fans a reason to get up – go to their car and come to the game,” stated Heidi Ripplinger VP of Operations.

The Bismarck Bucks are reaching out to their partners, players, and season ticket holders who will be impacted by the dormancy. Bucks players will be fully released from the team roster in the next day’s IFL transactions and may engage and sign with any other team they wish. Bucks season ticket holders will be issued a full refund on all 2023 deposits.

