North Dakota Tourism Department’s annual ‘sunflower map’ updated for 2022

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring storms delayed planting for many North Dakota farmers. The bright side to the delay: sunflower fields might be blooming a little longer than usual this year. That means if you’re hoping to snap a few photos of the flowers in bloom, you have a little more time to get the perfect shot.

Not sure where to find a field?

The state tourism department’s sunflower map can help.

This year’s map features 22 fields in every corner of the state. The map not only helps tourists, it also gives producers a chance to show off their work.

“To give farmers an opportunity to show what they’re working so hard on is a really cool thing. It’s the best show and tell ever,” said Alicia Jolliffe, social strategist for the tourism department.

Many of the fields also feature a mailbox filled with sunflower seeds that are free for the taking.

The mailboxes also have a QR code. When you scan that code, it will take you to the map.

Click here to find the sunflower map.

