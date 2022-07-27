BREAKING: Judge approves temporary injunction on North Dakota abortion trigger law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) –District Court Judge Bruce Romanick granted a temporary injunction against North Dakota’s trigger law that would have outlawed abortion in the state, effective Thursday, according to a release Wednesday from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The release indicates that abortion services will continue at the Red River Women’s Clinic for the time being, while the case makes its way through the courts.

Shortly after news broke, the clinic posted on Facebook: “TRO GRANTED!”

The clinic is in the process of moving its operations from Fargo across the river to Moorhead, Minnesota, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

