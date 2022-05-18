Sports Spotlight: Century’s Brooklyn Morris

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of high school athletes play multiple sports throughout the year.

In Brooklyn Morris’ case, she has put all her focus on one athletic activity at Century, and it’s paid off. She’s the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

When she first picked up a glove, it was for a slightly different sport than softball. Brooklyn Morris played baseball for the first few years of her childhood, before picking up a ball that was a little larger.

“I probably started softball when I was eight-ish. I remember the first year that I actually played I was just a pinch runner. Me and another girl were in the same position, and we just switched back and forth, and it was just really fun to be part of the team and participate with the bigger girls,” said Brooklyn Morris, Century senior.

Brooklyn has since become one of the best softball players in the state and says it couldn’t have been done without her biggest supporters.

“My parents are my rocks. They’re just the most amazing people ever. I sometimes take for granted what I have, and they want everything as much as I do,” said Brooklyn.

“You know she’s always been the little kid and there were a few years back when she said to me, ‘Dad, I don’t want to hit just bloopers anymore, I want to hit line drives and doubles,’ and she just put in a ton of work,” said Tim Morris, Brooklyn’s dad.

Hard work that’s given her the opportunity to play travel softball and taught her the ability to adapt with new teammates.

“I think it’s really important to be able to play with a bunch of different girls. I’ve learned a lot from pretty much everybody that I’ve played with. I don’t think there’s one girl that I haven’t learned something from. To be able to play with different girls, have a good time, is really important,” said Brooklyn.

Brooklyn is graduating from Century this spring but is far from done with softball. She’s committed to continue academically and athletically at UND.

“I really like their school for academics, that’s obviously the number one reason. I just really like the coaching staff up there and really got along well with them. They seemed to have had the most interest and at the time it just felt like a good fit,” said Brooklyn.

From being just a pinch runner, to signing to play division one softball, Brooklyn is a prime example that any role on a team is important.

“I think too is your role is never too big or small. You know as long as you have a part as long as you have a part in helping the team get better and be successful,” said Kristen Morris, Brooklyn’s mom.

“I think if it’s any way I can, even if it’s not outfield, if it’s a second baseman or even a pinch runner, how I started playing softball. I will be there for them, and it’s a team sport, and any role you play is important to the team aspect,” said Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and the Patriots will play next week in the West Region Tournament.

