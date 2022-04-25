Advertisement

Boil water notice for northeast segment of Fort Berthold Reservation

boiling water for push
boiling water for push
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION, N.D. (KFYR) - A mandatory boil water notice is in effect for the northeast segment of the Fort Berthold Reservation after the Parshall Lucky Mound water system lost pressure. Officials said do not drink water without boiling it first for at least three minutes or use bottled water. FBRW is working to regain water storage levels.

Saturday night, Fort Berthold Rural Water issued a Mandatory water conservation notice for the entire west segment due to power outages affecting the water treatment plant and intake facilities.

Crews are handing out bottled water to people in the northeast segment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive
Image courtesy: Jody Reinisch
Large crane collapses in Ryder
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Power returns to some in Williston
Power returns to some in Williston, but more work ahead
DUI cases decrease
DUI cases decrease, assault/homicide/sexually related offense cases increase in 2021 in North Dakota
Mandan clean-up effort
Mandan litter clean-up day scheduled for next weekend