Boil water notice for northeast segment of Fort Berthold Reservation

FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION, N.D. (KFYR) - A mandatory boil water notice is in effect for the northeast segment of the Fort Berthold Reservation after the Parshall Lucky Mound water system lost pressure. Officials said do not drink water without boiling it first for at least three minutes or use bottled water. FBRW is working to regain water storage levels.

Saturday night, Fort Berthold Rural Water issued a Mandatory water conservation notice for the entire west segment due to power outages affecting the water treatment plant and intake facilities.

Crews are handing out bottled water to people in the northeast segment.

