BREAKING: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to murder for a hit-and-run that left a 77-year-old dead in Mandan last month.

New details of the crime emerged at the Morton County Courthouse during 39-year-old Wade Bison’s change of plea hearing Thursday.

State’s attorneys outlined the incident and detailed text messages sent by Bison in the following hours and days where they say he admitted to killing the victim.

Bison then tearfully addressed the court, saying he had backed over the victim after he initially struck him as a form of “mercy.”

Judge Douglas Bahr accepted Bison’s guilty plea and ordered a presentence investigation. He has not yet scheduled a sentencing hearing.

