Advertisement

BREAKING: Fargo man pleads guilty to murder for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(Source: MGN)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to murder for a hit-and-run that left a 77-year-old dead in Mandan last month.

New details of the crime emerged at the Morton County Courthouse during 39-year-old Wade Bison’s change of plea hearing Thursday.

State’s attorneys outlined the incident and detailed text messages sent by Bison in the following hours and days where they say he admitted to killing the victim.

Bison then tearfully addressed the court, saying he had backed over the victim after he initially struck him as a form of “mercy.”

Judge Douglas Bahr accepted Bison’s guilty plea and ordered a presentence investigation. He has not yet scheduled a sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
Allegiant reducing some services to Minot, Bismarck amid ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage
Taxi 9000 vehicle
Taxi 9000 closed until further notice
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 69-year-old Beverly Ann Battagler
Ranchers determine losses after historic blizzard
Wildlife Sensitive Area in north Bismarck, noted as "no trespassing"
Snowmobilers in north Bismarck harassing wildlife

Latest News

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)
Senator Steve Daines visits Ukraine, calls for more lethal aid
Hettinger high school ‘Stream Team’ connects community
10PM Sportscast 4/20/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/20/2022
turkey season blizzard
Spring blizzard throws a wrench in turkey hunters’ season