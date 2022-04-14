Photos from the blizzard: our favorite SkySpy Photos submitted so far

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From the ranches and farms to the centers of cities across western and central North Dakota, snow blanketed the landscape and the wind whipped the snow into drifts of several feet. Here are some of our favorite photos from the historic blizzard this week so far.

Wednesday morning near South Heart (Emerson Marsh)

Cattle in the blizzard, South of Halliday, ND Wednesday (Sarah Rohde)

Moving calves at 8:30 Wednesday in Baldwin (Jennifer Meyer)

Blizzard on the ranch - Wednesday morning, north of Solen (none)

"When you can’t get around anymore unless you’re on foot or snowmobile, you bring the babies to the barn on foot in a sled!" 3 a.m. Wednesday in Halliday (Jennifer Hausauer)

Morning chores, 8am , Killdeer (Lindsey Tabor)

Only way to get a calf back to the barn from warming up in the house, Regent, ND (none)

Car buried in Dickinson, 11 a.m. Wednesday (none)

Fossum Ranch, south of Rhame at 5 p.m. Tuesday (none)

9 miles east of Medora (Chris Johnson)

Cold Easter bunny, NW of Bismarck 9:15 a.m. Wednesday (none)

Drift outside the door in Dickinson at 5 p.m. MDT Wednesday (none)

Gnome grill Beulah 9 a.m. Wednesday (none)

Snow over 20" 10 miles NE of Dickinson (none)

Still coming down 1 mile north of Velva at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday (KFYR)

Snow piling up on cars in Hazen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (none)

Snowed in, Dickinson 11 a.m. Wednesday (none)

3 miles west of Fryburg at 8 a.m. Wednesday (KFYR)

Snow drifts in Northeast Bismarck Wednesday morning (none)

Robbins in Mott (Kendra Carlson)

Walking in the drifts, Sentinel Butte 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (none)

Cone car Rolla ND 3:30 pm Wednesday (Lonne Parisien)

Looking for some shelter, 4 pm Hannover (none)

4+ foot drifts North of Richardton, Wednesday mid morning (none)

