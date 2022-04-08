Advertisement

ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...
Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which was proposed weeks ago. Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, has been pushing for the passage of the bill since it was introduced weeks ago.(Office of Sen. John Hoeven)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lawmakers made a big move Thursday to cause damage to Russia’s economy as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Congress voted overwhelmingly to ban Russian oil imports and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which was proposed weeks ago. Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, has been pushing for the passage of the bill since it was introduced weeks ago.

“This legislation not only bans Russian oil imports, it also ends permanent normal trade relations for Russia, making it harder for them to export any product. Again, it’s part of our effort to do anything we can to shut down the Russian war machine,” said Hoeven.

President Biden took executive action weeks ago to ban Russian energy imports to the United States. The legislation passed Thursday solidifies it as law.

It also allows the Biden administration to enact higher tariffs on other imports, such as steel or aluminum products.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest

Latest News

The board plans to discuss names and mascots for the new high school. Board members will select...
Public input coming for Minot’s new school
Thursday, the Minot Public School district moved to support the TIF.
Progress towards a TIF for EPIC Companies
Cramer originally introduced the bill in a bipartisan effort alongside 31 lawmakers from both...
Cramer opposes bill shifting resources from state wildlife services
Your News Leader reported previously about concerns about the suicide rate in Stark County....
The lingering impacts of suicide