Cramer opposes bill shifting resources from state wildlife services

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, urged fellow lawmakers Thursday to send more money to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

This comes as a bill he proposed to provide more money to state wildlife agencies was amended to strip funding from those agencies to provide more dollars to federal agencies. Due to the changes, he now said he will no longer support such a bill.

“It reduces the money going to states and instead shifts it over to the very people who say, if you just give us more money, we can do better for you. Forgive my skepticism, but I am so tired of bureaucrats who say ‘if you just give us more, we could help the landowners more,” said Cramer.

Cramer originally introduced the bill in a bipartisan effort alongside 31 lawmakers from both parties, but now won’t support it in its current form.

Earlier this week, Cramer joined Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, in introducing legislation aimed at resolving problems for agricultural producers and problems caused to landowners through Waterfowl Production Area requirements.

