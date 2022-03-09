Advertisement

COVID: 3.6% 14-day avg.; 398 total active; 52.6% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 3/09, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.6%. In total, there have been 179,471 confirmed cases and 2,218 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 56 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 7 ICU beds occupied. 398 cases remain active. 56.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.6% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,040,019 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.0%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

