COVID: 3.8% 14-day avg.; 378 total active; 54.2% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Tuesday 3/08, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.8%. In total, there have been 179,403 confirmed cases and 2,214 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 56 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 378 cases remain active. 56.8% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 54.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,039,434 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.0%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

