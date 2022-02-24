Advertisement

COVID-19 can lead to PTSD

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a person is hospitalized with COVID-19, the focus is on the patient.

But it’s also hard, and scary, for family members. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that those left at home have a high rate of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Their research involved 500 family members of people being treated in the ICU for acute respiratory distress syndrome, half caused by COVID, and half due to other causes.

In the COVID cases, they say even after the patient was discharged, the family members had a high rate of PTSD several months later, along with a higher incidence of anxiety and depression.

They believe it was prompted not only by the illness but by their inability to be with their loved ones as they suffered.

The conclusion was that family members themselves may require follow-up care.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
Woman in western ND loses thousands of dollars from scam
Western ND woman loses thousands of dollars from scam
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Ukraine Russia tensions
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

Latest News

North Dakota COVID numbers as of 2/23/22
COVID: 7.4% 14-day avg.; 1,289 total active; 53.9% fully vaccinated
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests