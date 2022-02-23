COVID: 7.4% 14-day avg.; 1,289 total active; 53.9% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 cases across North Dakota continue to experience a drop, and the positivity rate in testing has also dropped by more than half in the last few weeks — now at 7%, compared to early February when the positivity rate was more than 18%.

As of Wednesday 2/23, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.4%. In total, there have been 178,357 confirmed cases and 2,180 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 84 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 15 ICU beds occupied. 1,289 cases remain active. 56.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.9% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,033,016 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

