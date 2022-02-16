COVID: 10.4% 14-day avg.; 1,966 total active; 53.7% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s active count for COVID-19, as well as its positivity rate, has seen a dramatic fall in the last few weeks, with the active case count now at under 2,000 for the first time since early January.

As of Wednesday 2/16, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 10.4%. In total, there have been 177,395 confirmed cases and 2,168 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 109 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 1,966 cases remain active. 56.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.7% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,029,199 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

