Bismarck State College adds three athletic programs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was announced Thursday that the Bismarck State College Athletic Department is set to add three new National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) programs for the next school year.

The programs being added are:

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country (DII)

Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon (DI)

Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field (DI)

Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field (DI)

Per the BSC Athletics press release, the college’s goal is to add 60 student athletes for the 2022-2023 school year. This will be the first year with cross country and track & field at Bismarck State since 1985. The half marathon program is entirely new for the Mystics.

“Western North Dakota has a tremendously strong track and field culture. We are excited to reinstate the track and field and cross-country programs and launch a half-marathon program to provide more opportunities for student athletes to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.” says BSC Athletic Director Myron Schulz.

Each of the three seasons will run in the fall and spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.