Advertisement

COVID: 18.3% 14-day avg.; 5,122 total active; 53.1% fully vaccinated

(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 2/02, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 18.3%. In total, there have been 171,998 confirmed cases and 2,115 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 174 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 5,122 cases remain active. 56.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.1% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,017,756 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.1%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
RV's at the Cenex in Carpio
RV’s stuck in Carpio amid trucker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Questions loom as COVID vaccine for kids under 5 nears
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine
Daily COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but on average, more than 2,200 people are...
COVID hospitalizations declining but deaths still alarmingly high