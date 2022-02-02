COVID: 18.3% 14-day avg.; 5,122 total active; 53.1% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 2/02, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 18.3%. In total, there have been 171,998 confirmed cases and 2,115 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 174 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 5,122 cases remain active. 56.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.1% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,017,756 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.1%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

