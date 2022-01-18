ND sees record uptick in COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota reported a new high Tuesday in its daily uptick of positive cases.

This is the third time in a week the state has continued to report a record number of cases.

Tuesday’s positive count came in at more than 2,900, with a testing positivity rating of nearly 22 percent.

Hospitalizations due to infection have also experienced an increase in the last few days as well, with more than 150 hospitalized with the virus.

ICU beds are also at near capacity, with only two beds in Fargo available, according to the Department of Health.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.