Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Store management confirmed the following statement:

“We regret to inform the community and our customers that we are closing on February 20th, 2022. The landlord is redeveloping the shopping center and we were unable to reach an agreement to keep the store in its current space. We have truly enjoyed serving our customers for the past 25 years.

Construction has already begun on a brand new store that will give Bismarck an amazing book buying experience! Good things take time however, so for roughly the next 12 months we are excited to introduce a temporary store location this March in the Kirkwood Mall across from H&M! Keep an eye on our social media as we will be posting updates!”

Management could not comment on where the new store is being built.

