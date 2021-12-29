Advertisement

COVID: 6.0% 14-day avg.; 1,903 total active; 51.5% fully vaccinated

(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 12/29, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.0%. In total, there have been 141,538 confirmed cases and 2,005 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 108 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 18 ICU beds occupied. 1,903 cases remain active. 54.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 51.5% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 969,819 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.6%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

