COVID: 5.7% 14-day avg.; 2,256 total active; 51.2% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 12/22, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.7%. In total, there have been 140,044 confirmed cases and 1,993 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 119 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 19 ICU beds occupied. 2,256 cases remain active. 54.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 51.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 960,391 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.6%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

