COVID: 6.5% 14-day avg.; 2,514 total active; 50.6% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 12/15, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.5%. In total, there have been 138,619 confirmed cases and 1,968 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 158 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 18 ICU beds occupied. 2,514 cases remain active. 54.0% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 50.6% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 943,499 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.7%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

