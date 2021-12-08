Advertisement

COVID: 7.5% 14-day avg.; 3,038 total active; 49.9% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 12/08, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.5%. In total, there have been 137,145 confirmed cases and 1,939 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 153 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 12 ICU beds occupied. 3,038 cases remain active. 53.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.9% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 925,532 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.2%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

