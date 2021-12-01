COVID: 7.6% 14-day avg.; 3,180 total active; 49.2% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 12/1, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.6%.* In total, there have been 162,976 confirmed cases and 1,898 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 165 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 3,180 cases remain active. 53.0% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 901,722 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.6%.

**Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

