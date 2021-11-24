Advertisement

COVID: 7.4% 14-day avg.; 3,120 total active; 48.8% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 11/24, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.4%. In total, there have been 159,842 confirmed cases and 1,867 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 176 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 23 ICU beds occupied. 3,120 cases remain active. 52.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 48.8% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 883,364 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.6%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

