FBI looking for tips in suspected murder of man last seen around Turtle Mountain Reservation
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the disappearance and suspected murder of a Fargo man last seen around the Turtle Mountain Reservation just over a year ago.
The FBI said 35-year-old Craig Melton was last seen on the reservation in late September 2020.
The agency said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Melton’s suspected murder, and/or the location of his remains.
Melton is white, 5′11″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy Consulate, or submit a tip online.
Your News Leader has reached out to the FBI for more information on the case.
