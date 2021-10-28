Advertisement

FBI looking for tips in suspected murder of man last seen around Turtle Mountain Reservation

Craig Melton
(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the disappearance and suspected murder of a Fargo man last seen around the Turtle Mountain Reservation just over a year ago.

The FBI said 35-year-old Craig Melton was last seen on the reservation in late September 2020.

The agency said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Melton’s suspected murder, and/or the location of his remains.

Melton is white, 5′11″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy Consulate, or submit a tip online.

Your News Leader has reached out to the FBI for more information on the case.

