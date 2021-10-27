Advertisement

COVID: 7.1% 14-day avg.; 3,490 total active; 53.0% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 10/27, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.1%. In total, there have been 146,387 confirmed cases and 1,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 166 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 16 ICU beds occupied. 3,490 cases remain active. 56.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.0% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 793,118 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDDoH logo
North Dakota Department of Health turning off comments, replies on social media
Dr. Jeff Thake
Williston Basin School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
Bo Gaudet
Police say Louisiana man attacked Lyft driver, passenger in Bismarck
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Kierra Station
Bismarck woman charged after five-month-old found with skull fractures

Latest News

A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be...
NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
COVID: 7.2% 14-day avg.; 3,470 total active; 52.5% fully vaccinated