COVID: 7.1% 14-day avg.; 3,490 total active; 53.0% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 10/27, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.1%. In total, there have been 146,387 confirmed cases and 1,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 166 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 16 ICU beds occupied. 3,490 cases remain active. 56.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 53.0% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 793,118 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

