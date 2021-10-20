Advertisement

COVID: 7.2% 14-day avg.; 3,470 total active; 52.5% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 10/20, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.2%. In total, there have been 142,985 confirmed cases and 1,698 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 199 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 18 ICU beds occupied. 3,470 cases remain active. 56.3% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.5% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 776,834 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

