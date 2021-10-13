Advertisement

COVID: 7.9% 14-day avg.; 3,979 total active; 51.4% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 10/13, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.9%. In total, there have been 139,563 confirmed cases and 1,658 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 183 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 22 ICU beds occupied. 3,979 cases remain active. 54.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 51.4% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 762,477 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

