COVID: 7.9% 14-day avg.; 4,379 total active; 51.6% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 10/06, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.9%. In total, there have been 135,728 confirmed cases and 1,629 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 172 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 23 ICU beds occupied. 4,379 cases remain active. 55.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 51.6% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 745,157 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

