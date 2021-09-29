Advertisement

COVID: 7.1% 14-day avg.; 4,030 total active; 51.0% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 9/29, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.1%. In total, there have been 131,399 confirmed cases and 1,610 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 128 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 18 ICU beds occupied. 4,030 cases remain active. 55.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 51.0% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 726,801 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.4%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

