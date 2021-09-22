Advertisement

COVID: 6.4% 14-day avg.; 50.5% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 9/22, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.4%. In total, there have been 127,283 confirmed cases and 1,595 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 119 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 21 ICU beds occupied. 3,310 cases remain active. 54.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 50.5% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 715,951 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.4%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

