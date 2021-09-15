Advertisement

Despite delays, Meridian Energy Group still planning on building oil refinery near TRNP

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite numerous delays, Meridian Energy Group says it is keeping its construction permit active to build an oil refinery about three miles from Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Meridian first proposed building the refinery five years ago, but lawsuits filed by environmental groups has caused delays.

And the pandemic led to a downturn in the oil industry.

The company says it still has a goal of having the refinery operational by next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Anthony Barse
Police arrest Mandan man who they say fled from officers with young kids in car

Latest News

Weight lifting in Wishek
Wishek PE teacher uses cell phones to help kids with weight lifting
minot kennel cough
Rise in ‘kennel cough’ in Minot-area dogs
sportscast 9/14/21
6PM Sportscast 9/14/21
Century Patriots Volleyball
Century Volleyball continues to roll