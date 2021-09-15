Despite delays, Meridian Energy Group still planning on building oil refinery near TRNP

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite numerous delays, Meridian Energy Group says it is keeping its construction permit active to build an oil refinery about three miles from Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Meridian first proposed building the refinery five years ago, but lawsuits filed by environmental groups has caused delays.

And the pandemic led to a downturn in the oil industry.

The company says it still has a goal of having the refinery operational by next year.

