Advertisement

COVID: 6.4% 14-day avg.; 49.6% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 9/15, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.4%. In total, there have been 124,047 confirmed cases and 1,580 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 100 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 335 cases remain active. 53.8% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.6% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 706,095 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
UPDATE: North Dakota COVID-19 Case numbers