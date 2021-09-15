COVID: 6.4% 14-day avg.; 49.6% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 9/15, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.4%. In total, there have been 124,047 confirmed cases and 1,580 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 100 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 17 ICU beds occupied. 335 cases remain active. 53.8% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.6% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 706,095 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

