UPDATE: North Dakota COVID-19 Case numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, we have passed the 3,000 mark. This is the first time we’ve had a case load that high since December.

There are 114 people hospitalized with the virus, with 21 people in intensive care.

As of Friday 9/10, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.6%. In total, there have been 121,849 confirmed cases and 1,571 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 94 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 12 ICU beds occupied. 3,093 cases remain active. 53.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 700,045 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

