COVID: 6.5% 14-day avg.; 2,714 total active; 49.0% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 9/08, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.5%. In total, there have been 120,602 confirmed cases and 1,567 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 94 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 12 ICU beds occupied. 2,714 cases remain active. 53.2% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.0% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 695,610 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

