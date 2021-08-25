Advertisement

COVID: 6.0% 14-day avg.; 1,843 total active; 47.7% fully vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 8/25, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.0%. In total, there have been 115,668 confirmed cases and 1,555 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 53 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 1,843 cases remain active. 51.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 47.7% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 675,049 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

