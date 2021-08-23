COVID: 1,508 actives cases in ND; 236 are breakthrough cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state now has 1,508 actives cases. 236 are breakthrough cases (15.65% of active cases), meaning they are among people who are fully vaccinated.

Six days ago, Your News Leader told you there were 1,241 active cases, 89 of them being breakthrough cases (7.17% of actives cases).

In the last six days, there have been 267 new cases of COVID-19 and 55.1% of those have been breakthrough cases.

Sixty-six people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 15 of those are fully vaccinated people.

Out of the 314,102 ND residents who are 12 and older and are fully vaccinated, 18 have passed away with/from the virus.

