Advertisement

COVID: 1,508 actives cases in ND; 236 are breakthrough cases

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
(Station)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state now has 1,508 actives cases. 236 are breakthrough cases (15.65% of active cases), meaning they are among people who are fully vaccinated.

Six days ago, Your News Leader told you there were 1,241 active cases, 89 of them being breakthrough cases (7.17% of actives cases).

In the last six days, there have been 267 new cases of COVID-19 and 55.1% of those have been breakthrough cases.

Sixty-six people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 15 of those are fully vaccinated people.

Out of the 314,102 ND residents who are 12 and older and are fully vaccinated, 18 have passed away with/from the virus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Hospital seeing uptick in younger cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Trinity Health
Trinity Health tightens restrictions amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Rita and Gabriel Nassif were married July 12, 1957 at St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church in...
Family hopes to unveil Lebanese heritage in ND with wedding dress donation
EPA and U.S. District Court block insecticide