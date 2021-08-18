Advertisement

COVID: 5.1% 14-day avg.; 1,231 total active; 74.3% fully vaccinated

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 8/18, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.1%.

In total, there have been 113,925 confirmed cases and 1,548 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 41 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 1,231 cases remain active. 76.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 74.3% reported as fully vaccinated.There have been 666,032 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
