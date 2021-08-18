COVID: 5.1% 14-day avg.; 1,231 total active; 74.3% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 8/18, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 5.1%.

In total, there have been 113,925 confirmed cases and 1,548 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 41 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 1,231 cases remain active. 76.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 74.3% reported as fully vaccinated.There have been 666,032 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.