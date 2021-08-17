Advertisement

State’s active COVID-19 case count passes the 1,000 mark

(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning reported 267 new positive cases of COVID-19, which puts the state at more than 1,000 active infections. This is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 active cases since early May.

Tuesday’s increase of 267 new cases also marks the highest daily jump for the state in more than eight months.

Testing today from more than 3,800 people came in at a 7.51% positivity rate, while three additional virus-related deaths were reported. The most impacted county at this time is Cass County with 270 active cases, followed by Burleigh County with 199 and Ward County with 141.

North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.9%. In total, there have been 103,520 confirmed cases and 1,548 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 44 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 1,101 cases remain active. 76.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 74.3% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 665,015 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

The rising number of active cases are also being experienced in neighboring states: Montana is currently reporting 3,014 active cases, with 632 new cases today, while South Dakota has 1,639 active cases, including 363 new daily cases.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
BCI Special Agent Pat Lenertz (left), Chad Isaak (right)
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase DGC assets
Domestic violence, drugs may have played role in Sunday homicide in Minot

Latest News

Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases