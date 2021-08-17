State’s active COVID-19 case count passes the 1,000 mark

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning reported 267 new positive cases of COVID-19, which puts the state at more than 1,000 active infections. This is the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 active cases since early May.

Tuesday’s increase of 267 new cases also marks the highest daily jump for the state in more than eight months.

Testing today from more than 3,800 people came in at a 7.51% positivity rate, while three additional virus-related deaths were reported. The most impacted county at this time is Cass County with 270 active cases, followed by Burleigh County with 199 and Ward County with 141.

North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.9%. In total, there have been 103,520 confirmed cases and 1,548 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 44 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 1,101 cases remain active. 76.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 74.3% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 665,015 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

The rising number of active cases are also being experienced in neighboring states: Montana is currently reporting 3,014 active cases, with 632 new cases today, while South Dakota has 1,639 active cases, including 363 new daily cases.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.