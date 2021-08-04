Advertisement

COVID: 3.5% 14-day avg.; 557 total active; 46.6% fully vaccinated

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 8/04, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.5%. In total, there have been 111,933 confirmed cases and 1,541 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 18 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 1 ICU beds occupied. 557 cases remain active. 49.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 46.6% reported as fully vaccinated.There have been 549,627 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

