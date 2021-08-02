Advertisement

ND Department of Heath reports COVID-19 cases

(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 25 news cases of COVID-19 out of 473 tests.

The state now has 448 active COVID-19 cases.

Of those active cases 407 are unvaccinated people while 41 people are breakthrough cases, meaning they have been fully vaccinated and still caught the virus.

So far there have been 111,699 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There are 305,778 North Dakotans fully vaccinated. There have been a total of 615 breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals as of July 30. Infection among fully vaccinated North Dakotans is only 0.2 percent.

