COVID: 2.6% 14-day avg.; 402 total active; 49.3% fully vaccinated

ND Vaccine Tracker
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Thursday 7/29, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.6%. In total, there have been 111,486 confirmed cases and 1,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 15 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 1 ICU beds occupied. 402 cases remain active. 52.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 49.3% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 644,892 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

